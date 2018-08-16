

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech producer price inflation accelerated in July to the highest level in nearly six-and-a-half years, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in June.



The latest rate of growth was the strongest since February 2012, the agency said.



Among the main industrial groupings, prices of energy grew the most by 9.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 0.3 percent in July.



Another report from the statistical office showed that import prices rose 0.7 percent yearly in June, reversing a 2.3 percent fall in May.



The growth of the total annual import price index was primarily driven by a 28.2 percent spike in mineral fuels, lubricants, and related products.



Similarly, export prices climbed 0.5 percent annually in June, in contrast to a 2.3 percent drop in the preceding month.



