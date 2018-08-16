West Elm and Leesa Partner to Offer the Perfect Night's Sleep

LONDON, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leesa's luxurymattresses and pillows can now be experienced in West Elm's stores throughout London

Leesa Sleep, the online luxury mattress company and modern home furnishings retailer West Elm today announced an exclusive partnership in the UK, which expands upon the brand alliance which launched in the United States last year.

For the first time in the UK, this partnership enables customers to experience the comfort of a beautifully designed and crafted Leesa mattress at any West Elm UK location including Tottenham Court Road, Westfield London and Kingston Upon Thames, before purchasing it.

Leesa's recently launched pillow, designed to cool one's head while keeping the neck and spine aligned, will also be available at all three West Elm stores. The pillows combine with the Leesa mattress to deliver the deep restful sleep that has made Leesa one of the largest sleep companies in the U.S. in under 4 years. The mattress features Leesa's proprietary Avena performance foam while the newly-developed pillow incorporates temperature control technology developed for NASA. Both products will be introduced at West Elm's stores and will continue to be available at Leesa.co.uk

The mattress and the pillows are manufactured in England, enabling the assurance of outstanding quality and consistency, as well as the minimisation of carbon footprint.

Leesa's long-standing policy of providing a 100-night risk free trial will also apply to mattresses and pillows purchased through West Elm stores, giving customers additional peace of mind.

"A lasting partnership requires shared values. Both West Elm and Leesa are organisations with a powerful social mission," said David Wolfe, Co-Founder and CEO of Leesa Sleep. "Since day one, Leesa has donated one mattress for every ten sold and to-date we have donated over 30,000 mattresses. Our social impact programs make Leesa a different kind of company and to celebrate our partnership with West Elm, we are making an additional donation in London next month when we will be giving 50 mattresses to London-based charity, the Single Homeless Project."

"We share a mission with Leesa of helping our customers make conscious purchase decisions that can shape their communities and make a difference in their everyday lives at home. We are pleased to extend our partnership with Leesa to the UK and offer our customers another compelling reason to shop for change at their local West Elm UK store," said West Elm President Alex Bellos.

West Elm is a home furnishings retailer committed to offering unique, approachable designs that make an impact in everyday life, from creating affordable products for modern living to its commitment to Fair Trade Certified, local and handcrafted products to its community-driven collaborations and events. West Elm is a division of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.'s portfolio of brands.

This announcement comes after a breakout year for Leesa, which included a £17.6million round of Series B funding, the addition of former Seventh Generation CEO John Replogle and former President and COO of Rent the Runway Beth Kaplan to its Board, and the inclusion in Forbes' list of Next Billion Dollar Startups. As a certified B Corporation, Leesa is one of about 2,500 companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. The company is part of a global movement using business as a force for good and has donated over 30,000 mattresses since launching in 2015. Leesa is excited to continue the momentum and global growth through prestigious partners like West Elm.

About West Elm

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY since 2002, West Elm opened its first store in DUMBO, the neighbourhood it still proudly calls home. With a mission of harnessing the power of design and human connection to enrich lives, everything West Elm does is designed to make an impact in everyday life, from creating unique, affordable designs for modern living and commitment to Fair Trade Certified, from LOCAL and handcrafted products to community-driven collaborations and events. The brand operates more than 100 retail stores as well as e-commerce websites in the United States, Australia, Canada and the UK, ships internationally to customers around the world, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in Mexico, Middle East, Philippines and South Korea. In addition to home furnishings retail, West Elm operates in the commercial furnishings industry and announced its expansion into the travel and hospitality industry with the launch of West Elm Hotels. West Elm publishes the blog Front+Main and is part of an active community on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. West Elm is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) portfolio of brands.

About Leesa Sleep LTD

With its European Headquarters in Manchester, UK, Leesa is a direct-to-consumer online luxury mattress company that offers UK-made mattresses delivered directly to customers' doors. From its start, Leesa has measured its success as much by its impact on the world as by its financial performance. To date, Leesa's One-Ten programme has provided over 30,000 mattresses to those in need. To its customers, Leesa offers a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping, and no-hassle returns. In 2016, Leesa was recognised as a certified B Corporation, joining forces with more than 2,500 companies using business as a force for good. The company currently offers free shipping to the US, UK, Germany and Canada. For more information visit http://www.leesa.co.uk

The Leesa Mattress was awarded a Which? Best Buy, in January 2018, and is Good Housekeeping Institute and Men's Health Lab approved.

