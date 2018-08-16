CRYPTO.com Strengthens Leadership Team With Three Key Hires

HONG KONG, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Reinforcing CRYPTO.com's expertise with appointments of SVP, Head of Product, Lead Blockchain Engineer, and SVP, Risk Management

CRYPTO.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced a series of new hires with Adrienne Wong as Senior Vice President, Head of Product, Cerulean Hu as Lead Blockchain Engineer, and Ivan Stefanov as Senior Vice President of Risk Management.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715181/CRYPTO_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/731461/Adrienne_Wong.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/731459/Cerulean_Hu.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/731460/Ivan_Stefanov.jpg )



"Recruiting Adrienne, Cerulean, and Ivan to our team bolsters CRYPTO.com's ability to offer innovative financial services products and ultimately power our mission of accelerating the world's transition to cryptocurrency," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of CRYPTO.com.

Adrienne Wong, Senior Vice President, Head of Product, CRYPTO.com

Adrienne Wong joins CRYPTO.com as Senior Vice President, Head of Product. She joins from fintech company Square where she managed global strategy and market launches for its flagship product, Square Point of Sale. She had also led growth and expansion efforts in the Canada, UK, Australia, and US markets. A former Deloitte strategy and operations consultant, Adrienne graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts in Economics, and a concentration in Global Management.

"I'm excited to be part of a team that is working to revolutionize the financial services industry and make cryptocurrency a key part of people's lives," Adrienne said. "I'm keen to bring my background in financial services product strategy to the company as we launch our product suite globally."

Cerulean Hu, Lead Blockchain Engineer, CRYPTO.com

Cerulean Hu joined CRYPTO.com as Lead Blockchain Engineer with a strong background in both the blockchain and traditional financial services industries. In her past roles, Cerulean developed easy-to-use and robust financial products and systems. Previously, she was lead engineer at Equichain, implemented blockchain solutions at FINCOVA, led finance and trading systems development at ANX. Prior to that, she was responsible for developing trading algorithms at HSBC. Cerulean graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the CRYPTO.com team as the potential for blockchain in the financial services industry is endless. It's exciting to work with a talented and highly motivated team at the forefront of facilitating mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrency."



Ivan Stefanov, Senior Vice President, Risk Management, CRYPTO.com

Ivan Stefanov joined the CRYPTO.com team as Senior Vice President of Risk Management with more than 11 years of experience in risk management in different sectors of the online payments ecosystem. His background in digital wallets, working on international companies Skrill and NETELLER, allowed him the opportunity to manage large teams across multiple markets and enhance the existing fraud prevention and payments setup. Ivan also cofounded NOTOLYTIX, an innovative data processing startup that caters to all aspects of risk management.

"Joining CRYPTO.com is an exciting next step in my professional development," Ivan said. "I'm looking forward to applying my experience as I work to ensure that CRYPTO.com products are compliant with evolving global regulations, industry's best practices, and protect consumer interests."

About CRYPTO.com

CRYPTO.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, seeks to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Its MCO branded consumer financial services, including the MCO Visa Card, MCO Wallet App, and MCO Token embrace a vision of Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet. CRYPTO.com is headquartered in Hong Kong. For more information, please visit: http://www.crypto.com.