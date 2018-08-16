The "Commercial Vehicle Market in Russia Results of 2017, Trends and Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, commercial vehicle market is traditionally subdivided into segments: light commercial vehicles (LCV), medium-duty (MCV) and heavy-duty trucks (HCV) and buses (BUS). There are few reasons for this approach. Firstly, that enables to show the entire situation in the commercial vehicle market in Russia.

Secondly, truck as well as bus market structure includes significant number of light commercial vehicles and microbuses, which, according to European classification, belong to LCV segment.

Thirdly, according to their gross weight, trucks are subdivided into different types and have different fields of use. Medium-duty trucks (3.5 -16 tons) are usually used for short-distance cargo transportation, in public and utility services and as a base for superstructures. Heavy-duty trucks (over 16 tons) are often used for longdistance cargo transportation, in large-scale construction, etc.

Besides structure of the Russian market the report includes statistics of commercial vehicle sales in Europe. Forecast of the market development during the nearest years is included as separate pages. The significant part of the research comprises profiles of major commercial vehicle market participants in our country. Each profile also contains detailed model structure of vehicle sales including statistics by years and months.

In 2017 commercial vehicle market in Russia came up to 200,000 vehicles, that is almost 28% more than a year ago. About 54% of the total market belongs to LCV with 108,500 vehicles (+16.7%). Heavy trucks generate about 30% of the market or 60,600 vehicles (+68.4%). The share of MCVs is less than 10% of the market or 19,600 vehicles (+13%). Other 5.8% of the sales come from buses (11,700 vehicles; +13.4%).

Marketing report Commercial Vehicle Market in Russia. Results of 2017, Trends and Prospects, is prepared with an office research method. The major information sources are ACEA as well as our own databases and information obtained from the market players directly. All data presented in the report is clearly organized and compiled in tables. Every subject is illustrated with graphs and diagrams.

Key Topics Covered:

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Trucks (MCV And HCV) Medium-Duty Trucks (MCV) Heavy-Duty Trucks (HCV) Buses (Bus) Profiles Of Main Commercial Vehicle Market Players In Russia:

APPENDIX

New LCV sales in Russia in 2012 2017

New MCV sales in Russia in 2012 2017

New HCV sales in Russia in 2012 2017

New BUS sales in Russia in 2012 2017

