The "Structure and Forecast of Commercial Vehicle Parc in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The statistic data in this report is traditionally subdivided into light commercial vehicles, trucks (MCV and HCV) and buses. This approach enables to show the entire situation in the commercial vehicle market in Russia. It is also due to the fact that truck as well as bus market structure includes significant number of light commercial vehicles and microbuses, which, according to European classification, belong to LCV segment.

On 1 January 2018, there were 8.19 million commercial vehicles in the Russian Federation. Almost a half of the parc (49.5%) come from light commercial vehicles, which exceed 4 million vehicles in terms of numbers. A little less share (45.6%) belongs to trucks (3.73 million vehicles). The remaining 4.9% of the parc is generated by buses (about 400 thousand vehicles).

The newest parc in Russia belongs to light commercial vehicles 43.6% of them are over 15 years old. The same index in the bus parc is over 45%. Trucks have the oldest parc in Russia with 65% of vehicles assembled before 2003.

Moreover, LCV segment has the largest share of foreign vehicles, which generate about 37% of the parc. The share of foreign vehicles in the bus and truck segments exceeds 21%.

This marketing report enables to see both full picture of the commercial vehicle parc in Russia and its regional particularities. The data structure in every region includes the most popular brands, classified by four age groups and subdivided into major segments (LCV, trucks, buses).

With the use of the earlier collected data bases on the vehicle parc and registrations, research specialists have also prepared forecast of the commercial vehicle parc development in Russia till 2022. New vehicle sales estimation, dynamics of used vehicle import during the recent years as well as the current economic situation were taking into account for the forecasting of the further changes in the parc structure.

The report is prepared by a desk research method. All data presented is clearly organized, compiled in tables and illustrated with graphs and diagrams if necessary.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Commercial vehicle parc in Russia

2. Light commercial vehicle (LCV)

3. Truck (MCV HCV)

4. Buses (BUS)

5. Strucure of commercial vehicle parc by regions of Russia

6. Appendix

