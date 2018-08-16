The "Passenger Car Market in Russia Results of 2017, Trends and Prospects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report Passenger Car Market in Russia. Results of 2017, Trends and Prospects contains detailed information on the last year's passenger car sales, their dynamics and structure, market capacity, its price parameters, segmentation, etc.

Results of passenger car sales in Europe, as well as information on the market leaders by classes are included as separate pages. Moreover, we paid special attention to trends and prospects of passenger car market in the forecast of the automotive market development in short-term prospects.

Each market player's sales results dynamics for recent years, model structure and monthly sales are represented in the report visually.

In 2017 new passenger car sales in Russia came up to almost 1.5 million vehicles, which is 12.3% more than a year ago. Domestic LADA, the absolute leader of the Russian market, left its foreign competitors far behind. The sales of the brand increased by 17% up to 300,000 vehicles. South Korean KIA and Hyundai sold 181,800 vehicles (+21.6%) and 156,600 vehicles (+8.7%) respectively.

According to this research, estimation, in 2017 the average price of a passenger car in the Russian market came up to 1.33 million roubles.

During the year, companies imported 235,100 passenger cars, that is 0.5% more than a year ago. German Mercedes-Benz became a leader here. Japanese Toyota move down to the second place while Lexus remained on the third place. The TOP-3 generates over 40% of the total import. We should also mention that the share of used cars in the import grew up to almost 8% last year.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Passenger car market in Europe

2. Brand structure of the Russian market

3. Model structure of the Russian market

4. Dynamics of passenger car sales

5. Price parameters of the market

6. Market capacity

7. Proceeds from car sales by brands

8. Price segmentation of the market

9. Market leaders by classes

10. Market segmentation

11. Regional structure of foreign vehicle sales

12. Dynamics of passenger car import

13. Structure of passenger car import

14. Dynamics and capacity of car lending market

15. Forecast of passenger car market development in Russia

16. Passenger Car Sales in 2017 by Brands

