The "Automotive Market in Russia 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Last year the sales of commercial vehicles (LCV, trucks, buses) came up to the level of 200,000 vehicles, that is almost 28% more than a year ago. The demand for the new passenger cars grew by 12.3% up to almost 1.5 million vehicles.

The recovered passenger car market and good dynamics of commercial vehicle market resulted in the growth in the Russian automotive industry.

1.55 million vehicles were produced in the Russian Federation in 2017, that is 18.9% more than a year ago.

Considerable pent-up demand, growing psychological confidence in economic stability among the Russians, state support programs, which have already proven their effectiveness, decreasing interest rates of car loans will down-weigh the negative factors in the market and facilitate its further development, which will give impetus to production increase.

Research specialists tried to offer you the most complete and qualitative information. Besides the main segments of the automotive parc in Russia (passenger cars, LCV, trucks and buses) the report also contains data by production years in the brand structure as well.

Report Highlights

In 2017, automotive parc in Russia increased by 1.8% or 880 thousand vehicles up to 50.6 million vehicles.



The lion's share (almost 84%) of the parc is generated by passenger cars (42.4 million vehicles).



During the year their number increased by 1.9%.



Light commercial vehicles form 8% of the total parc or over 4 million vehicles.



Last year LCV parc increased by almost 1.6%. Trucks generate 7.4% of the parc.



There are 3.7 million trucks, during the year their number grew by 0.8%.



The remaining part of the parc 0.8% belongs to buses, that is about 400,000 vehicles in terms of numbers.



The bus parc grew by 1.4%.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbz73k/automotive_market?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005213/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive