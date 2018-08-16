

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday, although markets ended well off their day's lows after China said it has accepted an invitation from the U.S. for a new round of trade talks to be held in late August.



China's Ministry of Commerce said that a Chinese delegation led by vice commerce minister Wang Shouwen will travel to the U.S. in late August for trade talks to be held with U.S. Under Secretary of Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass.



In another development, the United States ruled out removing steel tariffs that have contributed to a currency crisis in Turkey even if Ankara frees a U.S. pastor.



Chinese shares fell for a fourth straight session on concerns about slowing growth. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index hit a near two-and-half-year low in early trade before finishing down 18.07 points or 0.66 percent at 2,705.19.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.82 percent to 27,100.06. Tencent Holdings tumbled 3 percent after the social media giant reported poor quarterly results.



Japanese shares cut initial losses to end marginally lower. The Nikkei average ended down 12.18 points at 22,192.04 while the broader Topix index closed 0.64 percent lower at 1,687.15.



Exporters Canon, Sony, Panasonic dropped 1-2 percent despite the dollar rising to 110.82 yen from 110.72 yen. Index heavyweight Fast Retailing surged 2.1 percent and Fanuc added 1 percent.



On the economic front, a government report showed that Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 231.2 billion yen in July.



That was shy of expectations for a shortfall of 41.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 720.8 billion yen surplus in June. Exports were up 3.9 percent from a year earlier while imports surged an annual 14.6 percent.



Australian shares recouped early losses to end on a flat note. Both the S&P/ASX 200 and the broader All Ordinaries index finished marginally lower at 6,328.30 and 6,412.60, respectively.



Mining heavyweights BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto fell 2.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, as Dalian iron ore prices hit a two-week low on concerns over global growth. Gold miners also tumbled after gold prices hit nineteen-month lows overnight. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining fell around 2 percent.



Oil & gas explorer Origin Energy slumped 6.4 percent after oil prices sank around 3 percent to their lowest levels in more than two months on Wednesday. Beach Energy lost nearly 5 percent while Oil Search and Santos shed 1-2 percent.



Telstra jumped 5.9 percent after its annual profit topped forecasts. Insurer QBE soared 6.8 percent after reporting a rise in first-half net profit. Insurance Australia Group rallied 2.8 percent after steep losses in the previous session.



In economic news, the jobless rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.3 percent in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. That beat forecasts for 5.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from June.



The Australian economy shed 3,900 jobs last month - well shy of forecasts for an addition of 15,000 following a gain of 50,900 in the previous month.



Seoul stocks hit 15-month low as foreign investors went on a selling spree on concerns over weakening emerging market currencies.



The benchmark Kospi fell 18.11 points or 0.80 percent to 2,240.80, marking the lowest level in 15 months since May 2. Samsung Electronics, the world's largest chipmaker, lost 2 percent while its rival S K Hynix dropped 1.6 percent.



New Zealand shares recovered from a weak start to close higher, led by industrials and healthcare stocks. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched up 11.42 points or 0.13 percent to 8,998.91.



Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down 0.3 percent after the country's central bank raised its key rate by a quarter point to stabilize the rupiah amid worsening current account deficit and turmoil in Turkey.



U.S. stocks ended firmly in the red overnight as a sharp fall in oil prices, worries surrounding Turkey's currency crisis and renewed trade tensions sapped investor appetite for risk.



On the economic front, reports on industrial production, retail sales and housing painted a mixed picture of the world's largest economy.



The Dow dropped half a percent, the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell as much as 1.2 percent.



