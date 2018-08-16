Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank - Market making agreements

Arion Bank hf. has signed an agreement with Íslandsbanki hf. and Landsbankinn hf. under which the banks will act as market maker for shares issued by Arion Bank which are listed in the trading system of Nasdaq Iceland hf. under the ticker symbol ARION. This agreement solely refers to the listing of shares in Arion Bank in Iceland.

Under the agreement the market makers will quote bids and offers for Arion Bank shares in the trading system of Nasdaq Iceland each business day before the market opens, a minimum of 200,000 shares. Quotes shall be renewed as quickly as possible, and always within 10 minutes of their having been accepted in full. The maximum number of shares which the market makers is obliged to buy or sell each day is 1,000,000 shares.

The bid-offer spread in market making may not exceed 1.5%, and the deviation from the last trading price on the same day shall not exceed 3.0%. If the price of Arion Bank shares changes by 10% or more on the same day, the market maker is permitted to double the maximum bid-offer spread temporarily that day.