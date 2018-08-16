MILC (Welt der Wunder) ICO, To Finance Its First Feature Film Using Its Token

GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Welt der Wunder has commissioned the production of its first feature film, financed solely by its own token MILC (Micro Licensing Coin). Welt der Wunder is innovating and providing a new avenue for filmmakers within the industry to promote creative pursuits. We have converted around 208 thousand MILC tokens was fiat currency (1,000,000 EUR) and provided it to the filmmaker Holger Frick and his creative team for the development and production of an independent movie as a base budget.

The plot of the film is currently withheld from the public, but more details will be released by the end of 2018. The shooting for the film is set to begin in the summer of 2019. According to Hendrik Hey, the head of Welt der Wunder and founder of MILC, "It's the first German film, and one of the first in the world to be created and funded with the help of a cryptocurrency!". He adds, "We want to show that cryptocurrencies are not just a matter of pure speculation, but that they also encourage creativity and give new impetus to industries."

MILC token aims to position itself as the medium of exchange within the media industry. In this case, the filmmakers involved will be receiving their compensation for the production in exchange for MILC tokens, rather than receiving fiat currency. Any member of the production team can later decide whether to keep the token and speculate on its future value or exchange it for fiat currency. Other MILC token holders are also provided with the opportunity to invest in the film. For this purpose, a token-based crowdfunding model will be developed. A partnership has also been established with the Munich based company, Atlas Film, for worldwide sales.

"I see this film project as an initiative to seek new avenues in filmmaking, and in particular to support the talents who have so far found little access to finance their ideas," says Michel J. Vandewalle, owner of Atlas Film International. "It's definitely worth a try, which I like to support with my options!" he adds. More MILC projects are already in the pipeline. Among others, two documentaries and a 26 part 3D animated children's series, are in discussion with potential partners. The MILC platform aims to streamline the future of professional cinema, TV, V.O.D and online content through the innovative blockchain technology. This would make it easier for buyers and sellers to easily complete and securely manage complicated license contracts. At the same time, the MILC platform also provides services to protect creative property rights and ideas using blockchain.

The MILC platform was developed with the help of the Swiss company SwissTXT, a subsidiary of the Swiss public service television, SRG along with Swisscom, the leading telco company and the world's leading blockchain technology developer. The MILC trading platform aims at revolutionizing the international TV content broadcasting industry.

