

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is slated to publish foreign trade data. The euro area trade surplus is seen falling to EUR 16.5 billion in June from EUR 16.9 billion in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the yen and the greenback, it rose against the pound and the franc.



The euro was valued at 126.15 against the yen, 1.1299 against the franc, 1.1385 against the greenback and 0.8954 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



