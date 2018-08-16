

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales increased more than expected in July, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail sales including auto fuel, rose 0.7 percent month-on-month in July, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in June. Sales were forecast to increase by 0.2 percent.



Excluding auto fuel, retail sales volume climbed 0.9 percent over the month, while it was forecast to remain flat.



On a yearly basis, overall retail sales volume growth accelerated to 3.5 percent in July from 2.9 percent a month ago. Economists had expected sales to grow at a stable rate of 2.9 percent.



Sales, excluding auto fuel, also grew 3.7 percent annually in July versus the expected increase of 2.8 percent.



