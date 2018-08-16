

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rebounded on Thursday as the Turkish lira rallied further ahead of a presentation by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to investors and China said it would hold a fresh round of talks with the United States later this month, in an effort to diffuse tensions.



The lira extended gains for a third day on news of financial support from Qatar.



The benchmark DAX was up 36 points or 0.30 percent at 12,199 in opening deals after tumbling 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA dropped 3.2 percent after lowering its earnings growth forecast for 2018.



Electronic payments firm Wirecard jumped over 10 percent after raising its 2018 profit guidance.



