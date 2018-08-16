

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks bounced back on Thursday after steep losses in the previous session, as worries about Turkey eased and China said it would hold a fresh round of talks with the United States later this month, in an effort to diffuse tensions.



The lira extended gains for a third day on news of financial support from Qatar and ahead of a presentation by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak to investors.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 21 points or 0.39 percent at 5,325 in opening deals after tumbling as much as 1.8 percent on Wednesday.



Out-of-home advertiser JC Decaux soared almost 8 percent after a ratings upgrade by Berenberg bank.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX