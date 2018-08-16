Collision Avoidance System Market 2018 Report Identifies Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Growth: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Collision Avoidance System Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Collision Avoidance System is a technology developed to decrease the chances of accidents occurring while on the road. It is also termed as collision mitigating system, precrash system, or forward collision warning system. Automated braking systems and automatic cruise control system warns driver to take control over vehicle or regarding danger with the help of cameras and radar systems.

Advances the comfort while driving, allows to set the distance limit range of the system, improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicles, and increases consumers and vehicle safety are documented as major factors of Collision Avoidance System Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, high installation cost may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Collision Avoidance System Market is segmented based on product type, functionality, application, and region.

LiDAR, radar, ultrasound, camera, and other product types could be explored in Collision Avoidance System in the forecast period. By functionality the overall market could be explored by Lane departure warning system (LDWS), Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward collision warning (FCW), Blind spot detection (BSD), and others in the forecast period. Adaptive cruise control (ACC) sector accounted for the substantial market share of Collision Avoidance System and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The market may be categorized based on mining, automotive, construction, aerospace, marine, railway, and others that could be explored in the forecast period.

Collision Avoidance System Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America, and Latin America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Globally, Asia Pacific may account for the substantial market share of Collision Avoidance System and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be increasing traffic in countries like China and India and growing awareness among government authorities and customers regarding safety.

Access 101page research report with TOC on "Collision Avoidance System Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-collision-avoidance-system-market-professional-survey-report-2018

The key players of Collision Avoidance System Market are TRW Automotive, Continental, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, AWTI, Toyota, Ford Motor, Subaru of America, GENTEX, Renault, and Preco Electronics. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

This report studies the global Collision Avoidance System market status and forecast, categorizes the global Collision Avoidance System market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Collision Avoidance System market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Analog Devices

Murata Manufacturing

Freescale Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TRW automotive

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America , Middle East & Africa )

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Radar

Camera

Ultrasound

LiDAR

By Application, the market can be split into

Automotive

Aerospace

Railway

Marine

Construction

Mining

Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market

Automotive Powder Metallurgy Components Market

Automotive Battery Management System Market

Automotive Collision Avoidance System Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com