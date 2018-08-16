City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

As at close of business on 15-August-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 186.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 187.99p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

As at close of business on 15-August-2018

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 72.83p

INCLUDING current year revenue 73.39p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP22.18m

Borrowing Level: 16%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528