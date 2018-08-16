Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-August-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 414.86p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 410.58p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---