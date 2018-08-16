

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech AG said that it reached a multi-year research and development collaboration with Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to develop mRNA-based vaccines for prevention of influenza (flu).



As per the terms of the agreement, BioNTech and Pfizer will jointly conduct research and development activities to help advance mRNA-based flu vaccines. Pfizer will assume sole responsibility for further clinical development and commercialization of mRNA-based flu vaccines, following BioNTech's completion of a first in human clinical study.



BioNTech will receive $120 million in upfront, equity and near-term research payments and up to an additional $305 million in potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. In addition, BioNTech will receive up to double-digit tiered royalty payments associated with worldwide sales if the program reaches commercialization.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX