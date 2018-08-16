ZenMate Confirms Full Protection in Regards to VORACLE Attacks

BERLIN, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ZenMate (https://www.zenmate.com), the leading VPN service provider owned by the internet security and privacy company ZenGuard GmbH, has issued a statement regarding recent discussions in regards to the VORACLE decryption attacks. ZenMate confirms that their users remain fully protected and all their online traffic and activity remains encrypted without any possible compromise.

Ahamed Nafeez, a security engineer that recently confirmed that his VORACLE decryption attacks against popular VPN services that use the OpenVPN protocol and compress their data before encryption could easily be compromised. In such instance, the VPN users would become completely vulnerable and exposed to attacks or tracking.

ZenMate VPN is glad to inform that its users have no reason for concern. All of the ZenMate VPN clients use IPSec encryption by default and the brand new Ultimate tier which has introduced OpenVPN has never supported data compression.

"Among all the recent discussions regarding VPN vulnerabilities, we would like to inform all of our users that they have nothing to worry about. We constantly ensure that the online traffic coming from our users is encrypted and we strive to eliminate all possibilities of any leaks or potential data breaches. We also would like to remind users that we operate under a very strict no-logs policy," states Jörn Stampehl, the CTO of ZenMate.

About ZenGuard GmbH and ZenMate

Founded in 2013 in Berlin, ZenGuard GmbH (https://www.zenmate.com) provides a multi-platform security software that encrypts and secures user's internet connection and protects their privacy while browsing. With its ZenMate VPN flagship privacy service, ZenGuard prevents snoopers, hackers, governments, and ISPs from spying on user's web browsing activities, downloads, credit card information, and more. In addition to a slimmed-down free version, ZenMate is also available as a subscription based Premium model. With over 30 global server locations and more than 45 million users, ZenMate is one of the world's leading VPNs.

