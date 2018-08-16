Research shows just 30% of organisations use analytics to improve their data insight

Experian has launched a new analytics solution in the UK to help organisations make fast, reliable decisions with deeper insight than ever before. Experian Ascend Analytics on Demand is an integrated data and analytics platform which offers cutting-edge insights to businesses of all sizes.

The UK launch follows a successful introduction in North America. Ascend allows Experian's clients to access a full range of Experian's anonymised trended data, delivering results securely in real time in a range of formats to suit the user's preference.

Enabled by open-source technology, the platform allows users to build their own predictive models to develop business strategies, including machine learning and Artificial Intelligence techniques, and make decisions.

The Ascend launch marks the first time this level of tailored self-service and instant analysis has been available to in-house analytics teams.

Tom Blacksell, Managing Director of B2B at Experian, said: "Businesses must be able to call upon and understand a range of data assets to compete in today's economy. Ascend brings the very latest in analytical innovation to help them turn vast quantities of data into actionable insights. Leading in turn to more accurate and well-informed decisions, and ultimately bringing better services to market, more quickly, and increasing their revenues."

Experian's combination of data, technology and analytics helps businesses unlock insights and take decisive actions in the moments that matter. Bringing unique scale, speed and intelligence that deliver the best results for both businesses and their customers.

Ascend is an integral part of a suite of market leading Experian innovations, all of which will accelerate the ability of UK businesses to harness the full potential of big data.

Experian Ascend Analytics on Demand is being rolled out across UK&I and EMEA in the Autumn. Organisations can register interest here.

The launch comes as research shows organisations are struggling to extract the full potential of the data available to them despite the variety of advanced analytics available. Experian's Business Review found only one in three businesses currently use advanced analytics techniques and technologies to develop a deeper, more meaningful understanding of their data.

Just 29% combine both traditional and non-traditional data sources to gather more insight. Two in five businesses still rely on instinct and subjective opinion to make decisions.

However, 78% of organisations have made investments in advanced analytics to ensure they can deliver better business outcomes, while 71% plan to enhance analytics capabilities in the next 12 months making it one of the biggest priorities overall.

To read the full results of the research, click here.

