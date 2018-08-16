Intu Properties plc - Change of Transfer Secretary in South Africa
London, August 16
intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")
LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95
16 August 2018
INTU PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF TRANSFER SECRETARY IN SOUTH AFRICA
intu properties plc announces that the Company's Transfer Secretary in South Africa has changed to Link Market Services South Africa (PTY) Limited, with immediate effect.
The new Transfer Secretary's contact details, for existing and prospective shareholders, are:
Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Limited
13th Floor
19 Ameshoff Street
Braamfontein
P O Box 4844
Johannesburg 2000
T: +27 (0) 860 674 4381 / +27 (0) 11 713 0800
E: info@linkmarketservices.co.za
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/ENQUIRIES:
|Intu Properties plc
|Susan Marsden
|Group Company Secretary
|+44 (0)20 7887 7073
|South African Sponsor
|Thembeka Mgoduso Merrill Lynch SA (Pty) Ltd +27 (0)11 305 5822