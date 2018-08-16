sprite-preloader
Intu Properties plc - Change of Transfer Secretary in South Africa

PR Newswire

London, August 16

intu properties plc ("intu" or the "Company")

LEI: 213800JSNTERD5CJZO95

16 August 2018

INTU PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF TRANSFER SECRETARY IN SOUTH AFRICA

intu properties plc announces that the Company's Transfer Secretary in South Africa has changed to Link Market Services South Africa (PTY) Limited, with immediate effect.

The new Transfer Secretary's contact details, for existing and prospective shareholders, are:

Link Market Services South Africa (Pty) Limited

13th Floor

19 Ameshoff Street

Braamfontein

P O Box 4844

Johannesburg 2000

T: +27 (0) 860 674 4381 / +27 (0) 11 713 0800

E: info@linkmarketservices.co.za

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION/ENQUIRIES:

Intu Properties plc
Susan Marsden Group Company Secretary+44 (0)20 7887 7073
South African Sponsor
Thembeka Mgoduso Merrill Lynch SA (Pty) Ltd +27 (0)11 305 5822

