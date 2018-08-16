PetroShare Corp.: PetroShare Provides Operations Update and Announces Participation in Investor Conference

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / PetroShare Corp. (OTCQB: PRHR) ('PetroShare' or the 'Company') today provided an update on its operations in the Wattenberg Field in the Denver Julesberg Basin in Colorado and announced it will be presenting at Enercom's The OIL & GAS CONFERENCE 23 in Denver on August 19-22, 2018.

Operations Update

Frederick J. Witsell, President of PetroShare, commented, 'We are pleased to announce that we have commenced production on our operated Shook pad. A majority of the wells on the pad are in early production or flow back and we are encouraged by the initial production rates and tubing pressures we have witnessed thus far. We are lining out the production facilities on the pad and expect to have all the wells on the pad in production before the end of the third quarter. Industry activity remains robust in the Southern Wattenberg Field and we continue to pursue obtaining permits in the area to increase our drillable inventory.'

Upcoming Investor Conference

Enercom's The OIL & GAS CONFERENCE 23

August 19-22, 2018 Denver, CO

The presentation will be made by Frederick Witsell, President, on Monday, August 20 at 4:00-4:25pm Mountain Time (6:00pm Eastern Time)

The presentation materials provided in conjunction with this event will be available on PetroShare's website at www.petrosharecorp.com at the time of the presentation and the presentation will be webcast via the following link: http://www.theoilandgasconference.com/togc-webcast/petroshare/

About PetroShare Corp.

PetroShare Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and development company that targets capital deployment opportunities in established unconventional resource plays. Its current focus is in the Niobrara/Codell formations and adjacent oil and gas producing zones in the Rocky Mountain region with specific targets in the Wattenberg field within the DJ Basin of northeast Colorado. For more information, visit www.PetroShareCorp.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements and information express, as of the date of this release, PetroShare's estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations or beliefs as to certain future events and results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding future drilling and completion activities, and the benefits that PetroShare expects from transactions and other plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements and information are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant financial, technical, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies, and there can be no assurance that such statements and information will prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause results or future events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, actions of third parties over which we have no control, the level of success in exploration, development and production activities, possible defects in title to properties, fluctuations in the market price of crude oil and natural gas, industry risks, possible federal and/or state initiatives related to regulation of hydraulic fracturing, risks related to permitting and the projected timeframes to receive the necessary permits, environmental risks and hazards, and other risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. PetroShare undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements and information made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

