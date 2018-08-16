

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Symantec Corp. (SYMC) issued statement in response to the submission by Starboard Value, of five nominees to stand for election to the Symantec Board of Directors at Symantec's 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Nominating and Governance Committee of the Symantec Board is evaluating the nominations put forth by Starboard consistent with established policies.



The company's 2018 Annual Meeting has not yet been scheduled. As previously disclosed, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors is conducting an internal investigation. The Company said it intends to finalize and file its financial statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission following completion of the investigation and subsequent procedures by the Company's independent public accounting firm, at which point Symantec will schedule its 2018 Annual Meeting and file its proxy materials with the SEC.



The Company's Board of Directors will present its formal recommendation to stockholders regarding director nominations in the Company's proxy statement. Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time.



