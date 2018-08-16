Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics engagement on the frozen food market. A leading frozen food manufacturer wanted to analyze price management initiatives to facilitate optimal pricing of products, boost long-term profitability, and improve customer retention capabilities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005301/en/

PRICING ANALYTICS ENGAGEMENT FOR A FROZEN FOOD MANUFACTURER. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the food industry experts at Quantzig"In this market, one of the biggest challenges for the frozen food companies is to devise a strategic pricing model that aligns with the consumers' pricing expectations."

Today, consumers have shown an increase in the preference for products from the frozen food market since they can be stored and consumed after a long period of time. There are several other factors such as the recent increase in the buying power, changing food habits, and growing number of large retail chains that have also boosted the demand for frozen foods. This rapid growth has persuaded frozen food companies to expand their product portfolios.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's analytics solutions can help you.

The pricing analytics engagement helped the client to devise a predictive pricing model, which offered them better visibility into the actual profitability of the food products. The client was also able to readjust their pricing models and gain an edge over the competitors.

This pricing analytics study provided benefits that helped the client to:

Adjust their product portfolio with respect to price, production, and supply chain costs

Determine factors for an accurate pricing performance measurement

To know more about the benefits of the pricing analytics engagement, speak to an expert

This pricing analytics study offered predictive insights on:

Adopting a structured approach to brand campaigning which can facilitate significant cost-savings.

Seeking real-time updates on the product demand and purchasing behavior of the customers.

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our study, request a proposal

View the complete pricing analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/frozen-food-market-pricing-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005301/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us