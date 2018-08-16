Zoho to Automatically Import Uber for Business Receipts into Zoho Expense

Zoho today announced that it will automatically import Uber for Business trip receipts into Zoho Expense, its expense reporting and tracking software. With direct integration between the Uber and Zoho apps, business travelers no longer need to manually forward Uber receipts to Zoho Expense. Instead, Uber users worldwide will be able to select Zoho Expense from the Uber app, and their receipts will be automatically added to Zoho Expense reports to streamline tracking and reimbursement.

"Uber for Business provides organizations with the billing, reporting and management software that they need as employees turn to Uber for safe, reliable transportation across the globe," said Michael Goodwin, head of business development and partnerships, Uber for Business. "Our integration with Zoho Expense will automate a key step in the process, making that expense-related work faster and easier for business riders and travel managers alike."

"Zoho and Uber are committed to making business simple for our customers," said Raj Sabhlok, president of Zoho Corporation. "Simplifying expense reporting of Uber rides is a reflection of that commitment. After a long business trip, the last thing travelers want to do is dig through their inboxes for Uber receipts. With Zoho Expense and Uber, they won't have to."

Pricing and Availability

Zoho Expense will be available to Uber app users with a business profile in early September. Zoho Expense offers two subscription plans: the Free plan and the Standard plan ($15/month for 10 users). Each additional user is $2 per month. For more information on Zoho Expense, please visit https://www.zoho.com/expense.

Additional Resources

Zoho news coverage: https://www.zoho.com/inthenews.html

Zoho press releases: https://www.zoho.com/press.html

Zoho videos: https://www.youtube.com/user/zoho

Zoho blogs: http://blogs.zoho.com

Zoho on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/zoho

Zoho on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/zoho

About Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense is expense reporting software that automates business and travel expense management. Available in mobile and web versions, it takes the hassles out of expense reporting and reimbursements for sales reps, employees, managers and finance departments. It also works with Zoho's online accounting and customer relationship management applications Zoho Books and Zoho CRM to unify an organization's front office and back office operations. Users can try a 14-day, free trial account of Zoho Expense at https://www.zoho.com/expense/.

About Zoho

Zoho is the operating system for business-a single online platform capable of running an entire business. With apps in nearly every major business category, including sales, marketing, customer support, accounting and back office operations, and an array of productivity and collaboration tools, Zoho is one of the world's most prolific software companies. In 2017, Zoho introduced the revolutionary Zoho One, an integrated suite of applications for the entire business.

Zoho respects user privacy and does not have an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. More than 35 million users around the world, across hundreds of thousands of companies, rely on Zoho every day to run their businesses, including Zoho itself. Zoho Corporation is privately held and profitable with more than 5,000 employees. Zoho is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with international headquarters in Chennai, India. Additional offices are in Austin, Utrecht, Singapore, Yokohama, and Beijing. For more information, please visit www.zoho.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005149/en/

Contacts:

Zoho

Sandra Lo, 1-925-924-9500

slo@zohocorp.com