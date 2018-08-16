Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the key benefits and strategies of employee engagement in an organization.

'A happy workforce' is a necessity for modern companies. More than a quarter of employees are at a high-risk of turnover and a major portion of these employees might even be very talented workforce who beat performance expectations. Employers have long realized that delighted and satisfied employees fuel productivity and retention more than anything. So, organizations and HR professionals are dedicated to finding ways that can boost employee engagement and guarantee better retention of their talented workforce.

To know more about the scope of our research engagement, request a proposal

Major organizations have already recognized and proven the importance of employee engagement when it comes to minimizing staff turnover, refining productivity and efficiency, and reducing employee churn from organizations. Also, employee engagement helps in establishing a happier and more productive workforce; therefore, resulting in a good work-life balance.

"Employers have long realized that there is nothing that fuels employee productivity and retention more than delighted and satisfied employees," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Employee engagement strategies:

Employee involvement in business planning: One of the best employee engagement strategies that also plays a crucial role in inspiring the employees is involving the staff in planning. People tend to feel more appreciated in an organization when their opinions and ideas are given attention during the key business planning processes. Also, in many cases, the staff might have ideas or find loopholes that are sometimes overlooked by the top management.

Individual attention: A company's workforce usually consists of people who are multinational, multiethnic, and multigenerational. In this case, using the right employee engagement strategies might prove to be a complicated task. The engagement programs should be intended in such a way that it considers people from dynamic backgrounds. Additionally, it is significant for managers to classify the strengths and weaknesses of each member of their team and give suitable guidance wherever necessary. This plays a significant role in boosting staff morale.

Rewards and recognition: Rewarding and recognizing employees fairly for their successes and performance is one of the best employee engagement strategies to increase motivation. When employees feel that their hard work does not pay off, it results in poor performance and de-motivation. It is also crucial for organizations to ensure that the best performers are noticed proudly and loudly in the presence of their colleagues. This gives others an idea of how they fit into the mission of the company and what kinds of behavior will be rewarded.



Infiniti Research is a global market intelligence company offering strategic insights to help look beyond market disruptions, study competitive activity, and develop intelligent business strategies. Listed below are the key benefits and strategies of employee engagement in an organization.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

