

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) said that Patricia Little, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, intends to retire from the company in the spring of 2019.



Little has served as the company's CFO since joining in 2015. Hershey has commenced a search for a CFO successor.



Michele Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hershey Co. said, 'Patricia has been instrumental in helping create a more profitable and sustainable international business model, instilling a more disciplined cost management model across the enterprise, and successfully leading the company's financial systems implementation, an important piece of our ERP transformation. She will remain a strong partner to me and the business as we plan for her transition.'



Hershey also reaffirmed its full year 2018 guidance as outlined in the company's second-quarter 2018 earnings announcement.



