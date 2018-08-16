The HT813 features 1 FXS port, 1 PSTN FXO port and an integrated router

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning SIP unified communication solutions, today released a new addition to their market-leading HT series of Analog Telephone Adapters. The HT813 offers one FXS port for integration of analog telephones and fax machines with VoIP services, one FXO port for call termination and interfacing with traditional PSTN networks, and an integrated NAT router. With a sleek compact design, HD voice quality and advanced security protection, the HT813 is ideal for service providers and end-users looking to integrate analog endpoints with VoIP services.

The HT813 comes equipped in an easy-to-use, award-winning design with color-coded ports and LED status indicators. By adding market leading VoIP functionalities, advanced security protection and flexible auto-provisioning options, the HT813 extends Grandstream's legacy of producing the best ATAs on the market. Additional features of this hybrid ATA include:

Supports up to 2 SIP profiles through 1 FXS port and FXO port

Advanced telephony functions including 3-way conferencing, T.38 fax-over-IP, wide range of caller ID formats, carrier-grade line echo cancellation, and more

In addition to the full feature set of a PSTN/FXO gateway, the device offers Lifeline support in case of power outage (FXS port will be hard-relayed to FXO port in case of power outage)

Strong security protection including unique security certificate per unit

Automated and secure provisioning options using TR069 and XML config files

Exceptional voice quality with support for wideband HD codec such as Opus, G.722 and all the popular narrow band voice codec such as G.711, G.729, G.723, G.726, iLBC, etc.

Redundant SIP server failover and dual firmware image for enhanced reliability

Product Resources

Click here to visit the product page for the HT813 which includes product datasheets and links to technical resources, guides and firmware.

Price and Availability

The HT813 is generally available for purchase now through Grandstream's worldwide distribution channels at a list price of $95USD.

ABOUT GRANDSTREAM NETWORKS

Grandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation. Grandstream solutions lower communication costs, increase security protection and enhance productivity. Their open standard SIP-based products offer broad interoperability throughout the industry, along with unrivaled features and flexibility.Visit www.grandstream.com for more information or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005049/en/

Contacts:

Grandstream Networks, Inc.

Phil Bowers, 1-617-566-9300

marketing@grandstream.com