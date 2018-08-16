XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named Official Logistics Partner of the Carolina Panthers

XPO Logistics Named Official Logistics Partner of the Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - August 16, 2018 - XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, today announced an agreement to sponsor the Carolina Panthers professional football team for the 2018 season. As the official logistics partner of the Carolina Panthers, XPO will provide equipment transportation for the team's eight away games during the regular season of the National Football League, plus two preseason games.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "XPO has been part of the thriving North Carolina community for more than six years, and we have some serious Panthers fans on our team. We're excited to partner with the Carolina Panthers as they embark on another exciting season of football."

Bryan Porter, director of football operations of the Carolina Panthers, said, "People who see our behind-the-scenes activity on road trips are often amazed at how much effort goes into preparing for a game. The safe and on-time transportation of our gear is critical to the team's success, and we're delighted to entrust XPO with that task as our official logistics partner."

Each time the Panthers have an away game, XPO will load equipment and supplies at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte into a dedicated, 53-foot tractor-trailer customized with XPO/Panthers branding.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,505 locations and more than 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

