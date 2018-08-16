Data Sovereignty and Enterprise Security Driving Adoption

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - MediaValet Inc. (TSXV: MVP), a leading provider of enterprise class, cloud-based, digital asset management (DAM) software, today announced that the Asia Pacific Region, made up of Australia and New Zealand, is now the Company's third largest market, behind North America and Western Europe. In the second quarter of 2018, the Asia Pacific Region generated over 20% of MediaValet's new customer billings.





Recently included in Gartner's 2018 DAM Buyer Guide as one of the most enterprise grade and most flexible Cloud DAM solutions on the market, MediaValet is well suited to serve global organizations as well as regional enterprises in 140 countries. This is due in part to the high level of security and redundancy that MediaValet provides as well as the company's ability to provide data residency guarantees to all Australian customers.

"Last year, we moved quickly to launch MediaValet locally in the Pacific Region following Microsoft's opening of two Azure data centers in Australia," stated David MacLaren, CEO of MediaValet. "We saw this as a unique opportunity for us to be the only DAM provider to deliver cloud services specifically designed to address the requirements of the Australian and New Zealand governments as well as critical national infrastructure, including banks, utilities, transportation and telecommunications. We're very pleased with the level of adoption we're seeing across all levels of government and throughout industries in the Pacific region."

Mr. MacLaren continued, "Thanks to the foresight of Microsoft and our team, we've established a strong market position in Australia and New Zealand. With a deep pipeline of opportunities and strong partnerships in the region, we're well positioned to rapidly grow our presence in both countries. The rapid rise of the Asia Pacific Region in our customer base and sales pipeline is yet another example of our commitment and ability to identify opportunity and quickly allocate our resources to achieve a winning scenario for our customers, our team and our shareholders."

