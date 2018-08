WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland core inflation remained unchanged in July, figures from the central bank showed Thursday.



The consumer price index excluding food and energy prices rose 0.6 percent year-on-year, same as in June.



In May, core inflation was 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the core CPI fell 0.5 percent in July, erasing a similar size gain in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX