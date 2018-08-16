Ossia, an award-winning wireless power innovator, and Displaydata, the leading electronic shelf label (ESL) provider, are partnering to create ESLs that integrate Cota Real Wireless Power technology into Displaydata's advanced display solutions

Displaydata and Ossia today announced that they are partnering to build wireless power advancements into Displaydata's electronic shelf labels using Cota Real Wireless Power. The companies plan to demonstrate a proof-of-concept by the end of the year.

Displaydata is the world's leader in providing retailers with advanced enterprise software and wireless ESLs to manage information at the point of consumers' purchasing decisions. Displaydata's electronic shelf labels allow retailers to dynamically change pricing and other displayed content for products on any shelf, anywhere, in seconds, creating retail experiences that are more engaging, rewarding, and personalized. Displaydata's forward-thinking solutions offer retailers the opportunity to automate their shelf-edges with the latest cutting-edge technologies. Wireless power is part of this vision.

Ossia is the creator of Cota Real Wireless Power, power that's delivered over the air, at a distance, without the need for plugs, pads, or line-of-sight. The Cota receiver chip is small and can easily integrate into Smart Retail devices such as electronic shelf labels. The Cota transmitter can be installed in stores as a standalone device or integrated into existing infrastructure such as lighting fixtures or WiFi access points. Cota Real Wireless Power is the ideal solution for powering thousands of devices in a busy retail environment.

"One of the biggest challenges for retailers is getting meaningful power to all of their various devices and sensors in a dynamic store environment," says Preston Woo, Vice President of Corporate Development and Business Alliances at Ossia. "We are excited to partner with Displaydata because of their commitment to always bringing their customers the most advanced and best performing solutions."

"Wireless power is a natural progression for our market leading ESLs," says David Dix, Senior Vice President of Solutions Development at Displaydata. "We are excited to work with Ossia on exploring how Cota technology can help advance our systems into the future, both for us and for our retail clients."

About Displaydata

Displaydata is the leader in the design and supply of fully graphic electronic shelf labels (ESLs). They were first to market with three-color ESLs and continue to lead this category, having shipped millions of labels. They work in close partnership with many of the world's largest retail brands and have operations in the US, Europe, LATAM, and Asia. They help retailers optimise revenues and margins by improving the customer experience at the shelf edge, where most purchasing decisions are made.

Displaydata's ESLs enable retailers to control and drive instore pricing and promotions with speed, agility, and consistency. Their ESLs are part of an architecture designed in partnership with retailers to be enterprise ready. The trusted platform is simple to install and needs the least amount of in-store hardware of any vendor. The wireless network is secure and the robust software enables the centralized management of any number of ESLs, across any number of stores. For more information, please visit: www.displaydata.com

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship technology, Cota, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com.

