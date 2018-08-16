Peggy Sullivan joins as Chief of Staff

Vela, a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading, is pleased to announce that Peggy Sullivan, who served as a consultant to the Company since October 2017, has joined as Chief of Staff.

Based out of Vela's headquarters in New York and reporting to CEO Jennifer Nayar, Peggy's key responsibilities include establishing strong strategic partnerships, advising on market structure challenges and developments, building trusted relationships with key accounts, identifying opportunities to improve service delivery, and collaborating with the wider executive team on strategy and product innovation while also representing Vela across a number of industry groups and trade associations.

Jen commented, "We are delighted that Peggy has accepted this opportunity to be part of Vela. Peggy is a widely-recognized and well-respected professional in our industry. She brings valuable insights as a problem solver and thought leader and her extensive knowledge and expertise in partnership management and market structure will be pivotal as we continue to build momentum on our strategic growth objectives. We are excited to have Peggy as an official permanent member of the executive team."

Peggy said, "Having seen how forward thinking, innovative, and client focused the Vela team are over the past nine months, I am delighted to be formalizing my position as Chief of Staff." She continued, "I look forward to continue working towards building stronger relationships with clients, partners, and market associations and contributing to the company's strategic plans."

Prior to Vela, Peggy spent much of her career at the New York Stock Exchange. She held leadership positions working with the National Market System. She served as the Administrator to the Consolidated Tape Association and the Head of Market Data Administration for NYSE, Arca, MKT, markets real-time products. Her previous role included managing several teams responsible for product support, contracting, customer service, and market data regulatory policy, as well as account management, global market data operations, and market data compliance. In addition, she held several other positions in trading and technology at Credit Suisse, Dow Jones Telerate, and Merrill Lynch.

Peggy holds a BS in Political Science from Loyola College in Baltimore MD.

About Vela

Vela is a leading independent provider of trading and market access technology for global multi-asset electronic trading. Our software enables clients to successfully execute on their trading strategies and manage risk across multiple fragmented markets, liquidity pools, and data sources. We help firms successfully differentiate and innovate in an ever-changing, increasingly-regulated and fiercely-competitive landscape, while also reducing total cost of ownership.

Vela's ticker plant, execution gateways, trading platform, and risk and analytics software deliver a unique, ultra-low latency technology stack for electronic low-touch and Direct Market Access (DMA) execution and pricing. We leverage the latest innovations in technology to deliver cutting-edge performance, features and reliability. Our modular stack is accessed through a single set of trading, data and risk APIs and can be delivered as-a-Service from multiple co-location data centers globally.

With access to more than 200 venues, Vela provides global coverage across all major asset classes. Clients are supported by an award-winning team of technical and business experts available 24x7 from our multiple offices in the US, Europe, and Asia. Vela's clients include traders, market makers, brokers, banks, investment firms, exchanges, and other market participants.

Visit us at www.tradevela.com. Follow us on Twitter @TradeVela.

