Dermatological Drugs Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, August 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Psoriasis, Skin Infection, Acne, Dermatitis, Others

The revenue of the dermatological drugs market in 2017 is estimated at $26.07bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the first half of the forecast period. Psoriasis drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017, this segment accounted for 36% of the global dermatological drugs market.

Report Scope

• Dermatological drugs market forecasts from 2018-2028

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the main submarkets:

• Psoriasis

• Skin Infections

• Acne

• Dermatitis

• Analysis of the Psoriasis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:

• Humira

• Stelara

• Enbrel

• Remicade

• Taltz

• Otezla

• Cosentyx

• Analysis of the Skin Infections drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:

• Cubicin

• Zyvox

• Valtrex

• Canesten

• Lamisil

• Bactroban

• Analysis of the Acne drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:

• Solodyn

• Epiduo

• Claravis

• Aczone

• Differin

• Abscorical/Epirus

• Ziana

• Doryx

• Analysis of the Dermatitis drugs market. Revenue forecasts to 2028 are provided for the following drugs:

• Bepanthen/Bepanthol

• Protopic

• Dermovate

• Elocon

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US & Canada

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa (MEA): Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA

Each regional market is further segmented by indication: psoriasis, skin infection, acne, dermatitis and others.

• This report provides discussion on pipeline products in various stages of clinical trials and regulatory approval.

• Our study includes SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Force analysis of the dermatological drugs market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the dermatological drugs market:

• AbbVie

• Amgen

• Bayer AG

• Galderma (Nestle Skin Health S.A.)

• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

• Johnson & Johnson

• LEO Pharma

• Merck & Co, Inc.

• Novartis

• Pfizer

Our new report discusses issues and events affecting the dermatological drugs market:

• Highly fragmented and competitive market with significant variations in different geographic regions

• Changing political and regulatory landscape changing the prospects of future products and reimbursement opportunities

• Future paradigm-shifting pipeline products

• Patent expirations

• Launches of new drug categories

• Biosimilars approvals, Biosimilars interchangeability, Biosimilars guidance

Abbott

AbbVie

Actavis

AET BioTech

Alkem Laboratories

Allergan

Almirall

Amgen

Anacor

Ascend Therapeutics

Astellas

Aurovindo

Barr Labs

Bayer

Betta Pharmaceuticals

Biocon/Mylan

Biofrontera

Biogen

Biovail Laboratories

BioXpress Therapeutics

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Brazilian Society of Dermatology

Cadila Healthcare

Calico

Can-Fite BioPharma

Cassiopea SpA

Celgene

Celltrion

Cempra

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Colorescience

Cubist Pharmaceuticals

Cutanea Life Sciences

Dow Pharmaceuticals Science

Dr Reddy's

Durata Therapeutics

Eisai

Eli Lilly

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPhMRA)

FibroTx

Food and Drug Association (FDA)

Foamix

Fougera

Fujifilm

Galapagos NV

G&E Herbal Biotechnology

Galderma

GlaxoSmithKline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Heritage

Impax

Incyte

International Health Partners

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

L'Oreal

LEO Pharma

Lupin

Maruho

Mayne Pharma

Medicis

Medison Pharma

Melinta Pharmaceuticals

Merck

Merz Pharmaceuticals

Mitsubishi Tanabe

MorphoSys

Mylan

NanoBio Corporation

National Psoriasis Foundation (NPF)

NeoStrata Compnay Inc

Nestle Skin Health

Novan

Novartis

Perriogo

Pfizer

PharmaPraxis

Photocure

Pierre Fabre

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

QLT Inc

Ranbaxy

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Roche

Samsung Bioepis

Samsung BioLogics

Sandoz

Sanofi

Schering-Plough

Shanghai CP Buojian Pharmaceutical

Sidmak Labs

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd

Sun Pharma

Sunovion

Takeda

Tanabe

Tanja Todberg

Taro Pharmaceuticals

Teva

Thesan Pharmaceuticals Inc

Topica Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Valeant

Vical

Warner Chilcott

Watson Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Ziarco Group Limited

Zydus

