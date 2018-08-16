Prophecy Development Corp.: Early Warning Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / John Lee of 26th Floor, Beautiful Group Tower, 77 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong, announces that he has acquired the following securities of Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or the "Company") (TSX: PCY; OTCQX: PRPCF; Frankfurt: 1P2N):

30,000 shares and 15,000 warrants on December 18, 2017 via shares for debt;

50,000 warrants on December 18 via conversion of 100,000 special warrants;

4,509 shares in the public market on February 26, 2018;

2,000 shares in the public market on February 27, 2018;

200 shares in the public market on February 28, 2018;

5,200 shares in the public market on March 1, 2018;

200 shares in the public market on March 2, 2018;

9,400 shares in the public market on March 9, 2018;

280 shares in the public market on March 12, 2018;

500 shares in the public market on March 14, 2018;

40,000 incentive options granted on April 9, 2018;

4,450 shares in the public market on May 31, 2018;

5,000 shares in the public market on May 31, 2018;

10,000 shares in the public market on June 1, 2018;

2,100 shares in the public market on June 4, 2018;

7,400 shares in the public market on June 6, 2018;

10,000 shares in the public market on June 7, 2018;

7,500 shares in the public market on June 11, 2018;

3,300 shares in the public market on June 12, 2018;

1,000 shares in the public market on June 27, 2018;

1,000 shares in the public market on June 29, 2018;

18,819 shares and 18,819 warrants on July 6 via private placement;

5,000 shares in the public market on July 12, 2018;

3,000 shares in the public market on July 16, 2018;

11,071,251 shares, 2,977,848 options, and 10,542,888 warrants via stock split conversions on August 8, 2018

198,237 shares and 198,237 warrants on August 13 via private placement;

100,000 shares in the public market on August 14, 2018;

And disposed

50,000 shares privately off-market, at arms-length on April 10, 2018

2,000 shares in the public market on July 4, 2018;

2,000 shares in the public market on July 10, 2018;

2,000 shares in the public market on July 20, 2018;

800 shares in the public market on July 20, 2018;

2,000 shares in the public market on July 20, 2018;

(collectively, the "Transactions").

Prior to the Transactions, Mr. Lee beneficially owned 1,058,081 shares, representing approximately 17.47% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the time.

As a result of the Transactions, Mr. Lee beneficially owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 12,699,627 shares representing an interest of approximately 16.11% of the Company's currently issued and outstanding shares, and 23.28% of the Company's shares on a fully diluted basis assuming exercise of all of the Company's outstanding options and share purchase warrants.

The securities were acquired by Mr. Lee for investment purposes only, and not for purposes of exercising control or direction over the Company.

Generally, Mr. Lee intends to evaluate his investment in the Company and to increase or decrease his shareholdings as circumstances require, depending on market conditions and other factors, through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

The information contained in this news release has been provided by Mr. Lee and the Company is not responsible for its accuracy.

A copy of the early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 required to be filed with the applicable securities commissions in connection with the acquisition of the shares described in this news release will be available for viewing under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Prophecy Development Corp.