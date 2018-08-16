sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,33 Euro		-0,11
-4,51 %
WKN: A2DV1L ISIN: CA7840531007 Ticker-Symbol: 9SB 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,23
2,34
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SCYTHIAN BIOSCIENCES CORP2,33-4,51 %