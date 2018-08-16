Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2018) - Scythian Biosciences Corp. (CSE: SCYB) (FSE: 9SB) (OTCQB: SCCYF) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. Scythian is an international cannabis company with a focus on the world's leading markets outside of Canada.





The company's fast-tracked growth has come through a number of strategic investments and regional partnerships in cultivation, distribution and branded products across Europe, the United States, South America and the Caribbean.

Bob Reid, CEO, stated: "The TSX Venture Exchange policies required that we delist from the exchange prior to completion of any acquisitions of United States based cannabis companies. With our strategic expansion into the United States, it was determined best to delist from the TSX Venture Exchange at this point in time. CSE listing will help us achieve our goal of expanding access to medical cannabis in the world's leading markets."

In April, Scythian announced that it had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire MMJ Colombia Partners, a privately-held Ontario company, which recently completed its acquisition of 90% of Colcanna SAS. Colcanna SAS has received a licence for the cultivation and importation of THC by the Ministry of Justice and Law of Colombia. With this additional licence, Colcanna is now authorized to cultivate, import, extract and produce THC, as well as CBD.

These significant endeavours complement the company's R&D partnerships with some of the world's leading universities. The first research project underway is the development of a proprietary cannabinoid-based combination drug therapy for the treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury. The company has partnered with the University of Miami and its neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.scythianbio.com, contact Rob Reid, CEO, at 212-729-9208 or by email info@scythianbio.com.

