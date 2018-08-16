Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new customer intelligence assessment on the media industry. A leading media industry player, offering a variety of media services wanted to employ both quantitative and qualitative techniques to gauge their brand health.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005369/en/

Customer Intelligence Assessment: Reigniting Business Growth with the Help of Brand Health Assessment for a Leading Media Services Provider (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the media industry experts at Infiniti "Advancements in technology and changes in lifestyle globally have severely impacted content production, demand, and consumption for companies in the media industry."

Globally, the media industry is witnessing major transformations due to factors such as digitization and globalization. The next wave of change for media industry players is expected to arrive with the introduction of next-gen technology, the emergence of business intelligence platforms, and the proliferation of social media channels.

Thriving in such a business environment is not easy and media industry players are expected to face several challenges in the form of market disruptions. With the ongoing changes in the way content is created, distributed, and utilized, the media industry is poised to witness a transformational phase, which will bring in new challenges for media companies worldwide.

The customer intelligence assessment solution presented by Infiniti Research helped the media industry client to measure brand affinity and determine their future growth prospects.

This customer intelligence assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify and categorize key metrics affecting brand value

Uncover new market segments

This customer intelligence assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Leveraging customer intelligence to tap into customer needs and drive demand

Understanding key strategies that help cultivate a stronger brand equity

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/media-services-customer-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

