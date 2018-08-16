B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - Publication of 30 June 2018 Financial Statements
London, August 16
B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)
Ramat Gan, Israel, 16 August 2018
PUBLICATION OF 30 JUNE 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
The Company announces the publication of its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2018 ("HY 2018"). The HY 2018 will be available in the Company website:
http://bsd-c.com/doc/investors/reports/HY2018.pdf
