CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd - 1st Quarter Results

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today i.e. August 10, 2018, has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results and Segment-Wise Financial Report of the Company, both on standalone as well as consolidated basis, for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2018 ("Financial Results") as recommended by the Risk and Audit Committee of the Company.

The said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report signed by our Statutory Auditors, M/s. K.K. Mankeshwar & Co., Chartered Accountants, for the 1st quarter ended June 30, 2018 are enclosed herewith for your information and records.

We would appreciate if you could take the same on record and acknowledge receipt thereof.

Thanking you.