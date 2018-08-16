

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen bounced off from its early lows against its major counterparts in early New York deals on Thursday.



The yen recovered to 110.59 against the greenback and 140.48 against the pound, from its early lows of 110.93 and 141.16, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 111.81 against the franc and 84.56 against the loonie, the yen rose back to 111.29 and 84.04, respectively.



The yen came off from its early 2-day high of 126.38 against the euro and bounced off to 125.71.



The next possible resistance for the yen is seen around 109.00 against the greenback, 139.00 against the pound, 110.00 against the franc, 124.00 against the euro and 83.00 against the loonie.



