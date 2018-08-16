Video Games Industry Conference to Discuss Trailblazers Theme in September

The Academy of Interactive Arts Sciences' D.I.C.E. Cannes event will take place 9-11 September 2018 at the Hotel Barrière Le Majestic Cannes in France. Leading video game executives will participate in the premier networking opportunities, listen to key speakers address the conference theme Trailblazers to tackle some of the industry's biggest ideas and trends.

Newly announced speakers include:

David Hubert , Animation and Cinematic Director at Eidos Montreal In Hubert's talk he will discuss how cinematics are redefining AAA story-driven games and how they will continue to shape the medium to push the envelope throughout the production process.

Jurgen Post , President, International Partnerships (Europe) at Tencent In a Fireside chat, Post will share insight on the different ways to work with global game company Tencent. He will go over the various initiatives and opportunities to forge a lasting, beneficial partnership.

, President, International Partnerships (Europe) at Tencent In a Fireside chat, Post will share insight on the different ways to work with global game company Tencent. He will go over the various initiatives and opportunities to forge a lasting, beneficial partnership. Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios It took Larian Studios almost 20 years to find its audience. In Vincke's talk, "The Importance of Respecting Your Players" he willfocus on the importance of treating players with respect, how to translate that into process and how it leads to more motivated teams and better game design using examples from Larian's history.

These industry experts will join previously announced speakers: Alex Amsel, Head of Blockchain Strategy at Fig; Thomas Bidaux, CEO of ICO Partners; Manon Burgel, CEO of B2Expand; Celia Hodent, Game UX Consultant; Siobhan Reddy, Studio Director at Media Molecule; and Catherine Seys, Startup Program Director from Ubisoft's Strategic Innovation Lab.

The conference will reprise its popular roundtable sessions, where executives have a chance to debate, analyze and generate focused solutions amongst their brightest peers in a private, intimate setting. Roundtable leaders include: Claire Baert, Consultant at Citizen Science Games; Mike Bithell, CEO and Founder of Bithell Games; Nick Button-Brown, Executive at Near Future Society; Chris Charla, Director of ID@Xbox at Microsoft; Bernd Diemer, Creative Director, DICE Studios (EA Digital Illusions CE AB); Kate Edwards, CEO Principal Consultant, Geogrify; David Helgason, Founder and Board Member at Unity Technologies; Robin Hunicke, CEO and Co-Founder of Funomena; Hendrik Lesser, Chairman of EGDF; Ollie Lewis, Co-Founder, Near Future Society; Patric Palm, Chair, CEO, and Co-founder of Favro; Vlad Panchenko, Founder CEO at DMarket; Bill Roper, Chief Creative Officer, Improbable; Attila Szantner, Co-Founder and CEO, Massively Multiplayer Online Science; Kelly Wallick, CEO and Founder of Indie MEGABOOTH, Chairperson of Independent Games Festival (IGF).

D.I.C.E. is famous for its key networking opportunities, where attendees delve into the day's most exciting talks and discussions. Included in the price of the conference pass to all attendees is a tour of nearby Saint-Honorat Island, cocktail hours and evening parties for a chance to unwind and connect with attendees.

2018 D.I.C.E. Cannes regular registration rates end 27 August. To reserve your ticket and for more information please visit: www.diceeurope.org.

