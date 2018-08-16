

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, more than 300 US news outlets have published editorials as part of a campaign to counter President Donald Trump's attempts to vilify the media, and to promote a free press.



They are answering a call last week from The Boston Globe for a nationwide denouncement of the president's 'dirty war' against the media, using the hashtag EnemyOfNone.



Marjorie Pritchard, Deputy Managing Editor of The Boston Globe, said the decision to seek the coordinated response from newspapers was reached after Trump appeared to step up his rhetoric in recent weeks.



Even international publications like Britain's The Guardian have voiced their support for the initiative.



The Globe editorial titled 'Journalists are not the enemy' makes a scathing attack on Trump, and tries to highlight the importance of the free press.



'Today in the United States we have a president who has created a mantra that members of the media who do not blatantly support the policies of the current U.S. administration are the 'enemy of the people,' the editorial says.



'Donald Trump is not the first US president to attack the press or to feel unfairly treated by it. But he is the first who appears to have a calculated and consistent policy of undermining, delegitimizing and even endangering the press' work,' The Guardian wrote.



The New York Times called Trump's attacks 'dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy'.



The Topeka Capital-Journal, which was one of the few newspapers to endorse Trump in 2016, said of Trump's attack on the media: 'It's sinister. It's destructive. And it must end now.'



Newspapers such as The Guardian, The Times, the Chicago Tribune, the Miami Herald, the Houston Chronicle, Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Denver Post joined hundreds of newspapers, from large metro-area dailies to small local weeklies, to remind readers of the value of America's free press.



From the days of the presidential campaign, it has become habitual of Trump to make a number of negative remarks about what he considers to be unfair media coverage against him.



Over the year, he continued his rhetorical tirade against the media on several platforms, whether it is the stage, news conferences, interviews, campaign speeches, or on Twitter.



He singles out four news organizations in particular - CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times and the Washington Post - insulting them in public and recently barring a CNN reporter from White House media events.



The president, who contends he has largely been covered unfairly by the press, also employs the term 'fake news' often when describing the media.



The maximum number of times he used the phrase 'Fake News' was while reacting to media reports about investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged links with the Russian government to manipulate the US presidential election.



He recently called the press 'dangerous and sick', and charged that they can 'cause war'.



