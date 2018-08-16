Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest demand planning engagement on the medical devices market. A medical devices manufacturer wanted to formulate an effective way to enhance revenue forecast, improve profitability, and align inventory levels with the peaks and troughs in demand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005409/en/

Supply and Demand Planning: How Demand Planning Methods Can Help Top Medical Device Companies (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the demand planning experts at Quantzig,"An efficient system that integrates the best supply and demand planning strategies means a radical departure from the traditional demand planning methods."

The medtech market is constantly evolving owing to the constant advancements and innovations in healthcare technology. Consequently, top players in the medical devices market are engaged in developing medical devices that help save lives while meeting the regulatory requirements along with the industry standards. The use of analytics in demand planning is certainly the future worth investing in. So, it is important to leverage analytic solutions to be a part of a developing medical device industry.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The demand planning solution helped the medical devices manufacturer fine-tune their forecasting and demand planning methods. Furthermore, the company was able to identify and implement the requisite improvements in their demand planning methods with a quick turnaround time of about four weeks. The client was also able to improve forecast accuracy, user productivity, and improve utilization.

This demand planning solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Respond proactively to market demand

Predict future demand patterns

To know more about the benefits of demand planning solutions, speak to an expert

This demand planning solution offered predictive insights on:

Restructuring the entire system including the demand forecasting methodologies strategies and demand management

Tracking demands by integrating analytic methodologies and driving intelligent responses

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our research, request a proposal

View the complete demand planning engagement summary here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/demand-planning-top-medical-device-companies

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005409/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us