Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory Thought Leaders Address Impact of Transformative Technologies in the Legal Sector

Sanger, Sonderegger, Featured at ILTACON and Global Legal Blockchain Consortium Annual Meetings

(August 16, 2018) - Two of Wolters Kluwer's leading innovators in the legal sector will speak at upcoming conferences focused on transformative technologies during the first-ever Global Legal Blockchain Consortium (GLBC) annual meeting and the 41st International Legal Technology Association (ILTACON) annual convention. The events kick off on August 19, 2018, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, USA.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's Head of Innovation, Nita Sanger, will present on Sunday, August 19, at the GLBC meeting on the application of blockchain technology in workflow solutions to streamline and strengthen processes for corporate legal departments. Sanger and Wolters Kluwer will join GLBC companies, law firms, software companies, corporate legal departments and universities at this first annual meeting.

"Wolters Kluwer is known for deep domain expertise and our commitment to investment in technology innovation worldwide," said Sanger. "By continuing to invest in exponential technologies, such as blockchain, and collaborating with legal practitioners and other technology leaders, we are expanding the value we deliver to legal professionals in thousands of jurisdictions around the world."

With extensive strategy, innovation and digital transformation experience, Sanger is responsible for accelerating Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory's innovation strategy with a focus on rapid development of advanced solutions and services to improve customers' efficiencies, workflows and outcomes, enabled by exponential technologies such as artificial intelligence (NLP / NLG), blockchain, crowd sourcing and more.

Formed in 2017, the GLBC is the largest blockchain consortium in the world focused exclusively on the application of blockchain technology to the business of law. In June, Wolters Kluwer was one of the first legal industry leaders to announce plans to join the GLBC.

At ILTACON, Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. (https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/) Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets and Innovation Dean Sonderegger will join Integra Ledger CEO David Fisher, Co-founder of IBM Watson Legal Brian Kuhn and Katherine Lowry, Director of Practice Services at BakerHostetler, in a panel discussion on "The Future of Blockchain" on August 23. The panelists will provide guidance on the current state of blockchain within the sector and offer insight on the players that legal professionals should watch in the future.

"When applied to certain use cases, blockchain holds significant promise for the legal industry," said Sonderegger. "The market for blockchain applications is still in the early stages, but as we approach the full realization of its potential, it is crucial for legal professionals to understand how it works and how it can be leveraged to drive efficiencies within law firms and corporate legal departments."

With more than two decades of experience at the cutting-edge of technology across industries, Sonderegger directs the Legal Markets Group of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. He currently authors a monthly column for Above the Law exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence and the practice of law and is a frequent speaker at legal sector forums.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory serves customers around the world with expert information solutions, software and services in the areas of law, business and regulatory compliance.

