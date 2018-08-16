

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is hoping to lure students to its restaurants with its buy-one-get-one or BOGO offer amid the back-to-school rush.



The Mexican food chain is offering a special, one day BOGO offer for students nationwide on Saturday, August 18 to celebrate the back-to-school season.



Chipotle said that as part of the BOGO, students of all ages can receive a free burrito, burrito bowl, salad, order of tacos or a kid's meal with the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.



Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle said, 'No matter the time of year, we're committed to providing students - and all of our customers - real ingredients, real cooking and real flavor, and we hope this BOGO will only add to students' back-to-school enthusiasm.'



The BOGO may be redeemed via a digital order, online or in-app, and in-restaurant. It is valid for all students in-restaurant and via digital orders.



To redeem at Chipotle restaurants, students just need to tell the cashier that they are students. While students are not required to show their school ID for in-store orders, customers must request the BOGO deal at the register.



Online customers can enter the code 'STUDENT' to redeem their BOGO when placing an order for two or more qualifying menu items.



Log in or create an account on the Chipotle Mobile app or chipotle.com, order two entrées, click 'view or redeem offers' and choose 'add an offer. Then, enter the 7-digit offer code 'STUDENT' and proceed to the checkout.



However, Chipotle said that there is a limit of one free entrée item per eligible student and one free entrée per order.



Redemption of the offer requires the purchase of a qualifying entrée item of equal or greater value and is subject to availability. The offer cannot be combined with other offers, discounts or coupons and is available in the U.S. only.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX