In its capacity as representative of Holders (the Holders' Representative) of the FF Group Finance Luxembourg II S.A. CHF 150 million 3.25 per cent. Notes 2017 2021 (CH0385518052), unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Folli-Follie Commercial Manufacturing and Technical Société Anonyme (the Guarantor), (the securities referred to as the "CHF Notes") UBS AG informs that today, the Guarantor served a Notice to the Holders' Representative that an event of default pursuant to Condition 8(c) of the Terms of the Notes has occurred and is continuing. This follows up on the media release issued by Guarantor on 14 August 2018.

The Holders' Representative has asked the Guarantor for additional information and is reviewing the situation. As the CHF Notes are listed and admitted to trading on SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd as an immediate measure, the Holders' Representative has asked SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd to trade the CHF Notes on a flat basis.

Investors should contact their client advisor.

