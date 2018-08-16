BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

All information is at 31 July 2018 and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.



One

month

% Three

months

% One

year

% Three

years

% Five

years

% Since

Launch*

% Sterling: Share price 5.9 -5.3 9.4 50.7 63.3 96.3 Net asset value 3.4 -4.9 5.8 46.9 59.4 93.0 Benchmark (NR)** 4.8 -0.6 11.5 45.5 52.9 64.3 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 4.3 -4.7 3.8 35.4 42.3 53.9 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) 2.9 -0.8 4.9 53.8 49.3 40.2 US Dollars: Share price 5.2 -9.8 8.9 26.8 41.5 65.8 Net asset value 2.7 -9.5 5.3 23.6 38.2 62.8 Benchmark (NR)** 4.1 -5.4 11.0 22.3 32.3 39.3 MSCI Frontiers Index (NR) 3.7 -9.2 3.2 13.8 23.1 29.5 MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR) 2.2 -5.5 4.4 29.3 29.2 17.9

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor's Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed from MSCI Frontier Markets Index to MSCI Emerging ex Selected Countries + Frontier Markets + Saudi Arabia Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.

At month end

Ordinary Shares US Dollar Net asset value - capital only: 188.57c Net asset value - cum income: 194.42c Sterling: Net asset value - capital only: 143.74p Net asset value - cum income: 148.21p Share price: 153.50p Total assets (including income): £294.4m Premium to cum-income NAV: 3.6% Gearing: nil Gearing range (as a % of gross assets): 0-20% Net yield*: 3.4% Ordinary shares in issue: 198,641,108 Ongoing charges**: 1.4% Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee: 1.6%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 3.4% and includes the 2017 final dividend of 4.20 cents per share declared on 4 December 2017 and paid to shareholders on 9 February 2018 and the 2018 interim dividend of 3.00 cents per share announced on 17 May 2018 and paid to shareholders on 29 June 2018.

**Calculated as a percentage of average net assets and using expenses, excluding performance fees and interest costs for the year ended 30 September 2017.

Sector

Analysis Gross market value as a % of net assets Country

Analysis Gross market

value as a % of

net assets Financials 35.6 Argentina 11.3 Real Estate 14.7 Indonesia 8.2 Consumer Discretionary 13.0 Vietnam 8.1 Materials 11.0 Egypt 7.2 Industrials 9.6 Thailand 6.9 Consumer Staples 8.2 Kuwait 6.8 Health Care 7.7 Qatar 6.7 Energy 7.4 Saudi Arabia 6.5 Telecommunication Services 5.5 Nigeria 6.0 Information Technology 1.2 Romania 5.6 ----- Greece 4.7 Total 113.9 Poland 4.7 ----- United Arab Emirates 4.6 Short positions -5.1 Ukraine 3.6 ===== Kazakhstan 3.3 Malaysia 3.3 Hungary 2.9 Kenya 2.3 Philippines 2.1 Turkey 1.9 PAN-Africa 1.8 Tanzania 1.2 Estonia 1.0 PAN-Asian 1.0 Morocco 0.9 Bangladesh 0.7 Sri Lanka 0.6 ----- Total 113.9 ----- Short positions -5.1 =====

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure



31.08

2017

% 30.09

2017

% 31.10

2017

% 30.11

2017

% 31.12

2017

% 31.01

2018

% 28.02

2018

% 31.03

2018

% 30.04

2018

% 31.05

2018

% 30.06

2018

% 31.07

2018

% Long 107.9 107.7 113.4 111.0 113.3 110.2 102.1 97.0 113.2 119.5 116.2 113.9 Short 0.0 0.0 2.5 3.8 3.8 3.0 3.0 2.9 3.8 4.2 4.7 5.1 Gross 107.9 107.7 115.9 114.8 117.1 113.2 105.1 99.9 117.0 123.7 120.9 119.0 Net 107.9 107.7 110.9 107.2 109.5 107.2 99.1 94.1 109.4 115.3 111.5 108.8

Ten Largest Investments

Company Country of Risk Gross market value as a

% of net assets Astra International Indonesia 4.3 Banco Macro Argentina 3.7 Industries of Qatar Qatar 3.6 MHP Ukraine 3.3 Halyk Savings Bank Kazakhstan 3.1 YPF Argentina 3.1 Ooredoo Qatar 3.1 Emaar Properties United Arab Emirates 3.1 Land & Houses Public Company Limited Thailand 3.0 Chemical Works of Gedeon Richter Hungary 2.9



Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher, representing the Investment Manager noted:



In July the Company's NAV rose by 2.7%* versus its benchmark, the MSCI New Frontier benchmark, which rose by 4.1%**. For reference, its previous benchmark, the MSCI Frontiers Index, rose by 3.7%**, and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose by 2.2%**, over the same period (all performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested).

Emerging and Frontier Market equities rebounded in July after a tough second quarter which saw many Emerging and Frontier Markets come under pressure from tightening global liquidity as a result of rising US interest rates and a strong dollar, coupled with fears about increased disruption to global trade. There was some reprieve from these trends in July which benefited the asset class and saw a sharp rebound in some markets that had sold off sharply, such as Argentina.

Our overweight to Argentina was the largest contributor to performance in July as the market rebounded up +14% over the month, led by a 5.5% appreciation in the Argentine Peso. Our holdings in Energy company YPF (+22%), and financials Banco Macro (+16%) and Grupo Supervielle (+27%) all contributed strongly to returns. Our stock selection in Indonesia was additive to returns, driven by our holding in coal miner Indo Tambangraya Megah (+26%). Our underweight to Turkey was another strong contributor as the market continued to sell off in July post a disappointing election outcome and policy stasis.

Detracting from performance in July were our holdings in Nigeria, with all three of our holdings, financials Zenith Bank (-8%) and United Bank (-9%) and beverage company Nigerian breweries (-8%), detracting from returns. The market sold off as the latest economic indicators suggested the pace of economic expansion may slow.Egypt also detracted driven by our holdings in tobacco company Eastern Tobacco (-9%) and healthcare company Integrated Diagnostics (-8%). Meat producer MHP (-6%) in Ukraine was an additional detractor.

The portfolio's largest country weights are in Argentina where we expect a continued recovery in the currency and market sentiment, Nigeria which has benefited from a pickup in economic activity and Egypt where the fiscal situation has improved markedly. We remain cautious on Malaysia where valuations in aggregate look expensive, Saudi Arabia where activity looks weak and Turkey given currency weakness and poor management of monetary policy. In aggregate the wide subset of countries that make up our investible universe continue to exhibit strong GDP growth, have low government debt levels, and represent an opportunity to invest in companies with strong cash flow and high dividend yields, on some of the lowest valuations in the world.

Sources:

*BlackRock as at 31 July 2018

**MSCI as at 31 July 2018

16 August 2018

