

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump revoked the security clearance of John Brennan, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.



Trump said his frustrations with the investigation into alleged Russian election meddling forced him to take this action, but Brennan says the revocation was to scare his critics into silence.



A statement from the President said as the head of the executive branch and Commander-in-Chief, he has 'a unique constitutional responsibility to protect the nation's classified information, including by controlling access to it'.



Historically, former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors regarding matters about which they may have special insights and as a professional courtesy.



But Neither of these justifications supports Brennan's continued access to classified information, Trump says.



'At this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr. Brennan are now outweighed by the risks posed by his erratic conduct and behavior.'



Trump questioned the former CIA chief's objectivity and credibility, citing his denial to Congress that CIA officials, under his supervision, had improperly accessed the computer files of congressional staffers.



He accused Brennan of 'recently leveraging his status as a former high-ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations - wild outbursts on the Internet and television - about this administration'.



Trump said he is also reviewing the access to classified information by former director of national intelligence James Clapper, ex-FBI director James Comey, former CIA director Michael Hayden, Sally Yates, Susan Rice, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr, most of whom are his known critics.



In a Twitter post later, he said 'John Brennan is a stain on the Country, we deserve better than this,' quoting Dan Bongino, the author of the new book 'Spygate, the Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump.'



Brennan quickly hit back, accusing the president of trying to curb free speech in a 'politically motivated' action that he said should 'gravely worry all Americans.'



'This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics,' Brennan tweeted. 'It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out,' according to him. 'My principles are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent', the ex CIA chief added.



