

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kroger Co. (KR) and Nuro announced Scottsdale, Arizona as the city for their self-driving grocery delivery pilot.



Earlier this summer, Kroger and Nuro, maker of driverless delivery vehicle, announced a partnership to begin testing grocery delivery using Nuro's robots. Through the new self-driving delivery vehicles, customers will receive their groceries at their curb - safely and quickly.



Grocery orders can be scheduled for same-day or next-day delivery by Nuro's fleet of self-driving vehicles.



Self-driving car delivery from the Fry's store will cost $5.95 with no minimum order.



