Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

The Company announces that, on 16 August 2018 it repurchased 50,000 ordinary shares of 10p each at 356.74p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of ordinary shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 320,000.

The total number of ordinary shares of 10p each remaining in issue (excluding 320,000 shares of 10p each held in Treasury) is 240,112,350.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

16 August 2018